Monthly Pick of the Month: TWK Investments Private investors can steal a march on the 'big boys' before they fully discover and understand this business with its R1.7bn market valuation

TWK Investments — known by seasoned players in agriculture as the old Transvaal Wattle Company — has been around since the 1940s. Today it is a vast business, and at its August 2021 year end it had annual revenues of R8.9bn and an operating profit of R491m.

IM recommended the counter at R31 in April 2021, when it was emerging from the Covid malaise and IM foresaw the potential recovery outlook of profitability and earnings. TWK has delivered — but there is more to come...