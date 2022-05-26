Pick of the Month: TWK Investments
Private investors can steal a march on the ‘big boys’ before they fully discover and understand this business with its R1.7bn market valuation
26 May 2022 - 08:00
TWK Investments — known by seasoned players in agriculture as the old Transvaal Wattle Company — has been around since the 1940s. Today it is a vast business, and at its August 2021 year end it had annual revenues of R8.9bn and an operating profit of R491m.
IM recommended the counter at R31 in April 2021, when it was emerging from the Covid malaise and IM foresaw the potential recovery outlook of profitability and earnings. TWK has delivered — but there is more to come...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now