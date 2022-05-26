Companies / Investors Monthly New rules allow more international exposure Local unit trust investors substantially boosted offshore exposure in 2021, up from R562bn in 2020 to R698bn B L Premium

Offshore exposure to foreign assets plays an important role in SA investment portfolios, as investors look to enhance returns and protect capital.

“Foreign assets offer local investors a broader and more diverse opportunity set compared to the relatively underrepresented JSE,” explains Miranda van Rensburg, regional sales manager at M&G Investments...