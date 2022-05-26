Finding opportunities in volatility
The complexity of the markets right now creates potential for the strategic investor
26 May 2022 - 08:00
Geopolitical risks, rising inflation and a growing energy security crisis top the list of risks now stoking volatility in global markets.
“The Russia-Ukraine conflict accelerated shifts already under way towards higher inflation, shortages in energy and commodities, a retreat from globalisation and rising geopolitical risks,” says Alec Cutler, portfolio manager at Orbis...
