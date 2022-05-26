Companies / Investors Monthly Finding opportunities in volatility The complexity of the markets right now creates potential for the strategic investor B L Premium

Geopolitical risks, rising inflation and a growing energy security crisis top the list of risks now stoking volatility in global markets.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict accelerated shifts already under way towards higher inflation, shortages in energy and commodities, a retreat from globalisation and rising geopolitical risks,” says Alec Cutler, portfolio manager at Orbis...