EDITOR’S NOTE: Bold moves are afoot at the JSE
There has been a steady exit of (mainly smaller) companies from the JSE. Some call it a crisis. Others are less perturbed, seeing a cyclical element to the problem
26 May 2022 - 08:00
As we were putting IM to bed this month — “we” being me and the best damn production team an editor could ever ask for — the FM published a cover story about the immense challenges facing the JSE.
IM readers are well aware that there has been a steady exit of (mainly smaller) companies from the JSE. Some call it a crisis. Others are less perturbed, seeing a cyclical element to the problem. All I know is that we have not seen another of the roughly 10-year listings booms the JSE enjoyed in 1987/1988, 1997/1998 and 2007/2008...
