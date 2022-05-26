Companies / Investors Monthly Could Capitec lag its peers in 2022? While we can’t say it’s starting to lose steam, there are better banks to hold in this market B L Premium

Death, taxes and a Capitec chart that keeps heading to the top right of the page. Are these the only three certainties in life?

Recent years would certainly support this view. Capitec’s share price more than doubled in the three years leading up to the pandemic, way above FirstRand as best of the rest, with a 19% return. Since the start of 2020, Capitec is nearly 46% higher, with second place going to Absa, just 12% up...