CMH ready to rev up into the future
Despite Covid, the July unrest and supply chain challenges, CMH has pulled astonishing results out of the bag
26 May 2022 - 08:00
Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) has been a firm favourite of IM for some time. Twice in 2021 we recommended the stock and again in February’s Trade of the Month. It has nicely outperformed.
IM expected a stellar FY2022 trading update and was proved correct when CMH released a blockbuster February trading update indicating that headline earnings per share (HEPS) would rise between 70% and 90%...
