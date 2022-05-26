Companies / Investors Monthly CMH ready to rev up into the future Despite Covid, the July unrest and supply chain challenges, CMH has pulled astonishing results out of the bag B L Premium

Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) has been a firm favourite of IM for some time. Twice in 2021 we recommended the stock and again in February’s Trade of the Month. It has nicely outperformed.

IM expected a stellar FY2022 trading update and was proved correct when CMH released a blockbuster February trading update indicating that headline earnings per share (HEPS) would rise between 70% and 90%...