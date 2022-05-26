Companies / Investors Monthly Charles Savage has reason to be confident EasyEquities pulls in big names as it plans ambitious expansion into various fields B L Premium

Back in November 2021, Purple Group said it wanted to become a more full-scale financial technology (fintech) company rather than resting on its investment platform laurels.

At the time of releasing its full-year statements in November, the company’s executives, led by Charles Savage, indicated a plan to expand into other financial services. “These product opportunities will include EasyLending, EasyInsure, EasyTrader, EasyRetire and EasyAssetManagement, the names speak for themselves,” the message to shareholders accompanying its financial statements read...