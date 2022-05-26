ANTHONY CLARK: PSG was one of a kind in creating shareholder wealth
A look back over the past 20 years as Mouton, aided by his astonishing team, made one of the largest corporate fortunes in recent memory
26 May 2022 - 08:00
Delistings from the JSE are now commonplace. I was reminiscing on May 10, when I wrote this column, that it was my 26th anniversary of moving to live and work in SA.
I arrived in 1996 from the UK with R200 in cash, a fresh driver’s licence and nine cardboard boxes of chattels. I was hired by the then Standard Equities to be an analyst covering small caps, construction, engineering and the electrical sector — my professional background...
