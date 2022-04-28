WARWICK LUCAS: Why we should invest abroad
There’s a wide world waiting for SA investors
28 April 2022 - 08:00
Investing offshore because you think SA is going down the tubes doesn’t seem the most positive approach to me.
However, doing this because there is a vast array of opportunities seems a great way to adopt the positive mindset I advocate in the Middle Road column. I previously noted that the market cap of London’s investment trusts is probably bigger than the entire JSE, especially on a weighted shareholder basis. A high-altitude overview of the available funds may give a better sense of the evidence to back up these assertions...
