Companies / Investors Monthly

WARWICK LUCAS: Why we should invest abroad

There’s a wide world waiting for SA investors

28 April 2022 - 08:00 Warwick Lucas

Investing offshore because you think SA is going down the tubes doesn’t seem the most positive approach to me.

However, doing this because there is a vast array of opportunities seems a great way to adopt the positive mindset I advocate in the Middle Road column. I previously noted that the market cap of London’s investment trusts is probably bigger than the entire JSE, especially on a weighted shareholder basis. A high-altitude overview of the available funds may give a better sense of the evidence to back up these assertions...

