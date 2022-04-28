Companies / Investors Monthly AVI — only for the patient investor It buys quality assets at a discount, which inevitably means a tilt towards the value style — uncomfortable in the short term but yielding good long-term returns B L Premium

Asset Value Investors Global Trust (AVI) is different from the average equity portfolio SA investors will be used to.

The company describes itself thus: “AVI specialises in finding securities which at first glance do not seem potential high return opportunities. Investments that are priced below their true value but can be made into profitable performers. AVI actively looks for the catalyst within a company which will narrow the discount and promotes active involvement to improve corporate governance and unlock potential shareholder value.”..