AVI — only for the patient investor
It buys quality assets at a discount, which inevitably means a tilt towards the value style — uncomfortable in the short term but yielding good long-term returns
28 April 2022 - 08:00
Asset Value Investors Global Trust (AVI) is different from the average equity portfolio SA investors will be used to.
The company describes itself thus: “AVI specialises in finding securities which at first glance do not seem potential high return opportunities. Investments that are priced below their true value but can be made into profitable performers. AVI actively looks for the catalyst within a company which will narrow the discount and promotes active involvement to improve corporate governance and unlock potential shareholder value.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now