Trade of the Month: The long and the short of Heineken’s twofold offer for Distell
Don’t expect AB InBev to sit back and let a new-look entity guzzle up its market share. In fact, it might not be surprising to see a price war in the beer and cider categories
28 April 2022 - 08:00
The fate of Heineken’s proposed takeover of Stellenbosch-based liquor company Distell is still in the hands of the competition authorities.
Distell’s share price — about R172 at the time of writing in mid-April — has shifted closer to the effective R180 a share buyout offer pitched by Heineken. That suggests the market is assuming the deal won’t face any serious competition hurdles, though we have seen some surprising rulings of late...
