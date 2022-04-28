Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: The long and the short of Heineken’s twofold offer for Distell Don’t expect AB InBev to sit back and let a new-look entity guzzle up its market share. In fact, it might not be surprising to see a price war in the beer and cider categories B L Premium

The fate of Heineken’s proposed takeover of Stellenbosch-based liquor company Distell is still in the hands of the competition authorities.

Distell’s share price — about R172 at the time of writing in mid-April — has shifted closer to the effective R180 a share buyout offer pitched by Heineken. That suggests the market is assuming the deal won’t face any serious competition hurdles, though we have seen some surprising rulings of late...