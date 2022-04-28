Companies / Investors Monthly Six of the best small-cap counters Some of the small-cap counters we picked four months ago as movers and shakers have repaid our faith in spades; York Timbers, not so much B L Premium

In the November 2021 issue of IM I listed six stocks among the many I cover that I believed were most likely to be “movers and shakers” on the JSE small-cap sector.

What qualified them for the list was their inherent undervaluation, future prospects and buyout/delisting potential: Bowler Metcalf (R10.76), Metrofile (329c), Mustek (R13.25), Santova (420c), York Timbers (400c) and Zeder Investments (316c)...