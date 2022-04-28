Companies / Investors Monthly Renergen hits the big time The alternative energy company has blasted onto the global stage just as helium and lower-carbon fuels such as LNG are the talk of the town B L Premium

Alternative energy stock Renergen is a familiar name to IM readers. The first quarter has been an active one for the company.

Selected as a wild card stock at R13 at the start of 2021, Renergen ended the year 161% higher. Again selected as a stock to buy in 2022 at R32.50, the stock is 28% higher year to date and in late March hit a record high of R43.90. At the time of writing it is R41.55...