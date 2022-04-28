×

Companies / Investors Monthly

Portugal still offering golden visas

Legislative changes offer new options for those wanting an EU passport

28 April 2022 - 08:00 Joan Muller

Portugal’s government has implemented changes to the country’s residency by investment scheme — the so-called golden visa programme — but that doesn’t mean the country is no longer on the radar of SA investors.

In fact, Portugal remains the most popular destination among South Africans looking for a plan B to ultimately secure a second passport as the scheme is more affordable and accessible than ever, says Pam Golding International MD Chris Immelman. ..

