Monthly Pick of the Month: Can Brait keep bouncing back after last year's rally? The momentum is positive, but it is a consumer-facing company and inflation and levels of consumer discretionary income are important factors to watch

Brait is a great example of why timing the market is important in single stocks. Over five years, Brait has lost about 95% of its value. In the past year punters have enjoyed a 64% rally, though the stock has been flat since October 2021.

Virgin Active is the brand that is most familiar to consumers, so it inevitably gets the most airtime in the media. But Brait is more complicated than that, as Virgin Active wasn’t even the largest contributor to Brait’s September 30 2021 NAV (the most recent available result)...