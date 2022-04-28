Companies / Investors Monthly Offshore investors need to have their minds in the right space The risk of investing in foreign exchanges hugely increases short-term volatility. There are two ways to approach this problem B L Premium

One of the least noticed revisions in the most recent budget relates to the offshore limit for all institutional savings funds. It will enable retirement funds to invest up to 45% of their capital offshore.

The proposal implies that the current regulation 28 offshore limit of 30% on retirement annuities will increase to 35%, with a further 10% available for the rest of Africa (the 10% limit on Africa will not change)...