Offshore investors need to have their minds in the right space
The risk of investing in foreign exchanges hugely increases short-term volatility. There are two ways to approach this problem
28 April 2022 - 08:00
One of the least noticed revisions in the most recent budget relates to the offshore limit for all institutional savings funds. It will enable retirement funds to invest up to 45% of their capital offshore.
The proposal implies that the current regulation 28 offshore limit of 30% on retirement annuities will increase to 35%, with a further 10% available for the rest of Africa (the 10% limit on Africa will not change)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now