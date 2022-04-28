Companies / Investors Monthly Is now the time to buy shares in SA banks? More benevolent economic conditions, driven by slow-grinding government reform and strong commodity prices, should continue to boost banks’ noninterest income B L Premium

The JSE banks index hit a record high on April 1 even as some of the country’s lenders trade at attractive valuations and equally attractive dividend yields.

The gauge gained 57% over the preceding 12 months and more than 143% since its multiyear low on May 15 2020. This prompts the question of whether SA banks pose value to investors...