Companies / Investors Monthly How to include gold in your portfolio As market uncertainty typically supports higher gold prices, it’s time to diversify into the precious metal B L Premium

Investors face turbulent times as global geopolitical events and the ever-present threat of Covid cause market volatility.

Emulating returns realised from late 2020 through 2021 will also prove challenging, given moderated global economic growth, high equity valuations, and rising inflation spurred on by runaway oil prices. ..