×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Investors Monthly

How Gemfields is romancing the stone

The marketplace for rubies, emeralds and other coloured gemstones is decidedly tricky, but herein lies opportunity for the miner

BL Premium
28 April 2022 - 08:00 David McKay

Print: The attraction of bright, shiny objects

Subhead: Romancing the stone might work for Hollywood, but  the market for Gemfields’s rubies and emeralds is a work in progress..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now