How Gemfields is romancing the stone
The marketplace for rubies, emeralds and other coloured gemstones is decidedly tricky, but herein lies opportunity for the miner
28 April 2022 - 08:00
Print: The attraction of bright, shiny objects
Subhead: Romancing the stone might work for Hollywood, but the market for Gemfields’s rubies and emeralds is a work in progress..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now