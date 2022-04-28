LEISURE ACCOMMODATION
For investors who want to jump in as holiday travel recovers
The many risks and external factors in this market amplify the usual difficulty of stock picking to almost a coin toss
28 April 2022 - 08:00
It’s easy to make the mistake of thinking that all large hotel groups have similar operating models and exposures.
As soon as you do the detailed research, you’ll realise that this isn’t the case. The investment case primarily varies based on the stage in the life cycle, which significantly affects return on equity (ROE), geographical exposure and business vs leisure travel exposure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now