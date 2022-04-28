Companies / Investors Monthly EDITOR’S NOTE: Throwing coins in the water Water is undoubtedly going to become a key commodity in the decades ahead, so this is one digital coin application to watch B L Premium

Cryptocurrencies are not my forte. For fun, I have dabbled in a few over the years, with ethereum probably being my “go to” instrument.

What exactly causes the spikes and dips in crypto I really can’t say. I find the relative predictability of the stock exchange more reassuring, though on the JSE it sometimes takes an inordinate amount of time for the market to recognise the merits of promising small caps...