Astoria’s a long-term, slow-burn value play
Investors will probably still prefer the bigger investment holding companies such as Remgro and HCI, but Astoria is worth a look
28 April 2022 - 08:00
Astoria is a strange story. The investment company was founded in 2015 by the prime movers behind asset management group Anchor as a vehicle to house offshore investments for punters keen on a strong rand hedge position.
Astoria traded at a wide discount to the NAV of its portfolio, and an opportunistic RECM & Calibre (RAC) built a formidable position as an activist shareholder. Astoria started to liquidate its portfolio and return capital to shareholders, while RAC pushed for a complete takeover of the business...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now