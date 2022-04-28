ANTHONY CLARK: The small- and mid-cap sector is still the place to be
There are bargains to be found — you just need to know where to look
28 April 2022 - 08:00
The first quarter of 2022 has vanished in a blink of an eye and a reversal of trends has happened from 2021 into 2022.
Last year the big trend was to be in JSE-listed small-cap shares. The J202 index smashed the JSE all share and mid-cap indices in terms of returns with more than double the gains of these comparative indices...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now