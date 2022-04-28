Companies / Investors Monthly ANTHONY CLARK: The small- and mid-cap sector is still the place to be There are bargains to be found — you just need to know where to look B L Premium

The first quarter of 2022 has vanished in a blink of an eye and a reversal of trends has happened from 2021 into 2022.

Last year the big trend was to be in JSE-listed small-cap shares. The J202 index smashed the JSE all share and mid-cap indices in terms of returns with more than double the gains of these comparative indices...