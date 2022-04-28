Companies / Investors Monthly Abagold: Small, exotic abalone business may be swimming in potential There are scant reference points for comparison, but the firm is exemplary in delivery of reports and hosting of AGMs B L Premium

Abagold is not a new junior gold miner — though it does produce what is often termed “the jewel of the sea”.

The company operates a large abalone farm at Hermanus, producing canned, dried and live abalone for mainly export markets in the Far East. The canned products offer some brand building potential, and IM notices that the business has been inventive in developing premium canned products like abalone foie gras (“sustainable and no force feeding. Abagold abalone foie gras is ... made from the natural fatty liver of our specially selected premium abalone”)...