What war means for investors Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect economies and industries, with major implications for SA, writes The Finance Ghost

We’ve crossed the Rouble-con. The relationship between the West and Russia probably won’t be the same again for decades, if ever.

Some punters may even miss Covid. Though it hurt a lot of people along the way and many were frustrated at the ridiculous behaviour of the SA government (and many others), it seemed far less severe than the anguish caused for so many people by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...