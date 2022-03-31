WBHO: Good potential after exit from Australia

IM has written before that investors seldom find value and good news at the same time. With the WBHO share price down more than 35% in the year to date (at the time of writing) on the back of a raft of bad news, one has to ask whether WBHO is now a candidate for value investors.

The share price has reacted to the recent announcement that the company will be exiting its Australian business. It comes a year or so after WBHO failed to get Australian regulatory approval to sell its Australian business, Probuild, for $217m to China State Construction Engineering Corp...