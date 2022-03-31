Companies / Investors Monthly WARWICK LUCAS: How do you invest in wartime? The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought about volatility and uncertainty B L Premium

The world has recently had a sharp reminder of why emerging markets are called "emerging". As always, there are some useful lessons in the extraordinary events we are seeing unfold.

Wars tend to be inflationary because countries are more focused on the immediate problem of survival than on responsible economic policy. War should tend to have the effect of being an accelerator...