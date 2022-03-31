Trade of the Month: Spar vs Massmart
31 March 2022 - 09:00
It’s January 2020. You have the choice of buying Spar or buying Massmart. Which way do you go?
The share prices have driven the narrative since then (as they always do), so without cheating by looking at a chart, you would probably guess that Spar has outperformed Massmart. After all, Massmart is dealing with enormous losses and has been kept afloat by parent company Walmart. In contrast, Spar is a defensive business that mainly sells food, isn’t it?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now