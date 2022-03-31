Companies / Investors Monthly Spur Corporation: For investors with a taste for life B L Premium

Spur Corp is made up of fast and casual dining chains diversified across seven key brands: Spur, RocoMamas, Panarottis, John Dory’s, The Hussar Grill, Casa Bella and Nikos.

These brands trade across 627 restaurants in 16 countries, with SA remaining dominant in this footprint with 545 restaurants. The group, spurred on by changing dining trends during the pandemic, also operates five virtual kitchen brands that compete in the takeaway segment of the market. The top three brands here are Pizza Pug, Reel Sushi and Bento (burgers). Most restaurants across the brands are operated via franchise agreements; only five restaurants are owned and operated by the group...