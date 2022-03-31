Quilter: Online platform makes for real wealth
31 March 2022 - 09:00
Quilter, the UK provider of wealth management services, and its shareholders are reaping the fruits of intensive investment in its online wealth platform.
The company, spun off from Old Mutual during the latter’s four-way split in 2018, handsomely rewarded shareholders with an 8.3% increase in its final dividend to 3.9p a share...
