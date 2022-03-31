Pick of the Month: Libstar
31 March 2022 - 09:00
Mid-cap food counter Libstar may be a counterintuitive trade of the month given the rampant soft commodity and food price inflation seen in the JSE food producers sector.
The stock is also unloved by the market, a hangover of its miserable listing in May 2018 when the R12.50 placement price crashed in August 2018 to settle at 550c on a sudden profit warning. That’s usually the kiss of death for any new listing — the market is unforgiving...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now