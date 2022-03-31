Companies / Investors Monthly Life after PSG What does the future hold for the JSE’s investment companies, asks Marc Hasenfuss B L Premium

Are the JSE’s handful of investment companies going the same way as the dinosaurs, and can investors make a nifty return from a possible extinction event?

These are questions being bandied about after the bold — and unexpected — decision by PSG Group to dismantle itself by unbundling most of its listed holdings and pitching shareholders a cash offer for the remnants of the portfolio...