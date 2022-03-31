Life after PSG
What does the future hold for the JSE’s investment companies, asks Marc Hasenfuss
31 March 2022 - 09:00
Are the JSE’s handful of investment companies going the same way as the dinosaurs, and can investors make a nifty return from a possible extinction event?
These are questions being bandied about after the bold — and unexpected — decision by PSG Group to dismantle itself by unbundling most of its listed holdings and pitching shareholders a cash offer for the remnants of the portfolio...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now