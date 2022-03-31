KAP looks ready for a channel breakout
31 March 2022 - 09:00
It was about a year ago that KAP’s Greyhound and Citiliner buses stopped running, becoming significant casualties of lockdown after losing money for several years.
Running a diversified group like KAP requires tough decisions to be made, even when there is an obvious social impact. The buses were eventually sold on auction for R84m (R20m below the impaired carrying value) and KAP had to face the relevant labour union in court...
