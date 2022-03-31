Companies / Investors Monthly BEYOND SHARES: unit trusts, ETFs and other investment instruments Inflation affects all markets The resulting interest rate hikes puts pressure on profitability, so businesses are feeling cautious, writes Warwick Lucas B L Premium

In early March the annual "Meet the Managers" presentations, hosted by The Collaborative Exchange, took place. At this event a number of asset managers showcase their investment stance to a wide grouping of financial planners and multimanagers.

It’s a high-value audience, and presentations and slide packs tend to be top notch...