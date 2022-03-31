Hedge funds a go-to option in 2022
Diversification is more important than ever, writes Pedro van Gaalen
31 March 2022 - 09:00
In a recent note to institutional investors, JP Morgan suggests in its annual alternative investments outlook that hedge funds could be the "go-to investment" in 2022.
Markets are now characterised by moderated global economic growth, higher inflation due to supply constraints and greater demand, high equity valuations and low fixed-income returns as well as rising volatility due to geopolitical events...
