Hedge funds a go-to option in 2022 Diversification is more important than ever, writes Pedro van Gaalen

In a recent note to institutional investors, JP Morgan suggests in its annual alternative investments outlook that hedge funds could be the "go-to investment" in 2022.

Markets are now characterised by moderated global economic growth, higher inflation due to supply constraints and greater demand, high equity valuations and low fixed-income returns as well as rising volatility due to geopolitical events...