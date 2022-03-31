Companies / Investors Monthly FirstRand: First signs of a sense of relief B L Premium

In the aftermath of a once-in-a-century pandemic, it is but the second time investors might have that nagging sense of relief about the way SA’s banks manage their operations.

The first was when the scale of balance sheet destruction among Western banks came to light after the global financial crisis in 2008/2009. As those big-shot banks in the US, UK and Europe published their financial results, the scope of greed and rot became clear. At the root of the problem was the assessment (or lack thereof) of how risky toxic assets were and how much capital was held against it...