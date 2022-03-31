Curro Holdings: School group learns its lesson the hard way
31 March 2022 - 09:00
Private schooling counter Curro Holdings listed on the JSE’s AltX market in June 2011 at 400c per share and within a year moved to the main board of the JSE.
As a new competitor to long-standing incumbent AdvTech, Curro’s stock in its early days was a market darling...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now