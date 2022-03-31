Companies / Investors Monthly

Curro Holdings: School group learns its lesson the hard way

BL Premium
31 March 2022 - 09:00 Anthony Clark

Private schooling counter Curro Holdings listed on the JSE’s AltX market in June 2011 at 400c per share and within a year moved to the main board of the JSE.

As a new competitor to long-standing incumbent AdvTech, Curro’s stock in its early days was a market darling...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now