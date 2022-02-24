Where is the smart money headed?
Diversification said to be a big benefit, writes Pedro van Gaalen
24 February 2022 - 08:00
According to the World Bank Group, global growth is expected to decelerate from 5.5% in 2021 to 4.1% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023 as "pent-up demand dissipates and as fiscal and monetary support is unwound across the world".
Investec’s chief investment strategist, Chris Holdsworth, says: "While we believe that forecasts are on the low side, investors will need to think differently about investing in 2022 as global growth loses the momentum experienced over the previous two years."..
