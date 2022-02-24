WARWICK LUCAS: Lessons from the lockdown
With hindsight it is clear that the measures that were taken could have been wiser
24 February 2022 - 08:00
A crisis is a terrible thing to waste," said economist Paul Romer in 2004. Was there any benefit from the whole Covid affair?
Agreeing on what was smart and what was dumb could take the wisdom of Solomon. The crisis laid waste lives and economies; Heaven forbid that any lesson be wasted. With views ranging from rabid pro-to rabid antilockdowns (or pro-or antivaccinations) a sane discussion needs to focus on outcomes over finger pointing...
