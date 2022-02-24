Companies / Investors Monthly Trade of the Month: CMH vs Motus CMH still looks good, with strong signs that the automotive market has more to give B L Premium

Twice in 2021, IM and this analyst advocated a long on Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) and a short against its peer in the sector, Motus.

It was David vs Goliath as CMH had a market value of R2bn and Motus, R20bn...