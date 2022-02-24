The opportunity in JSE fishing companies
There is some uncertainty around corporate noise at Oceana, but there are also some operational positives, writes Anthony Clark
24 February 2022 - 08:00
The history of the listed fishing sector on the JSE is a long one. Leading fishing stock Oceana, formerly known as Ocfish, is 104 years old. Sea Harvest was founded in 1964 and Irvin & Johnson, now known as I&J, was founded in 1910.
Looking back at a Business Day newspaper from April 1994, I see the food sector classification on the JSE had the familiar fishing stocks of Oceana, I&J and Sea Harvest, alongside unfamiliar names to many readers such as Namfish, Namsea and Natrawl, long since delisted and swallowed. (At one stage, back in the 1960s, there was even a Durban-based whaling company listed on the JSE. — Editor)..
