Monthly Pick of the Month: Sabvest Capital Sabcap has used surplus cash to buy back its own shares at a material discount to NAV

Mid-cap investment holding company Sabvest Capital (Sabcap) is run by well-regarded businessman and entrepreneur Christopher Seabrooke and is a stock IM has recommended consistently for the past three years.

Our last recommendation, in April 2021, was at R51 with a target in the R60 range. That has been attained...