Karooooo: Inside the valley of the vowels
24 February 2022 - 08:00
Karooooo is listed on the Nasdaq and the JSE, which means there are quarterly financial reports available to help shareholders keep an eye on growth. The latest report covers the three months ended November 2021, marking Karooooo’s best-ever revenue performance.
The last time IM wrote on Karooooo was in May 2021. At the time, the company was trading at about $39 with a price target of $45. The company hasn’t broken above $40 since then, other than an illiquid blip at the end of December...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now