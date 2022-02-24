Karooooo: Inside the valley of the vowels

Karooooo is listed on the Nasdaq and the JSE, which means there are quarterly financial reports available to help shareholders keep an eye on growth. The latest report covers the three months ended November 2021, marking Karooooo’s best-ever revenue performance.

The last time IM wrote on Karooooo was in May 2021. At the time, the company was trading at about $39 with a price target of $45. The company hasn’t broken above $40 since then, other than an illiquid blip at the end of December...