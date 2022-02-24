Companies / Investors Monthly Investors shift global asset allocations Global markets are expected to be volatile and returns to be lower this year, writes Pedro van Gaalen B L Premium

With world stock markets unlikely to deliver the returns realised in 2020 and 2021, global investors should consider broader diversification to achieve returns and protect portfolios on the downside.

Given the likelihood for disparity in geographic, sector-specific and asset class performances this year, Chris Holdsworth, chief investment strategist at Investec, believes opportunities exist for active management mandates to deliver over passive index tracking. "In an environment characterised by lower returns from risk-on assets and lower bond yields, fund managers will need to look to a bucket of alternatives to generate [returns]," he says...