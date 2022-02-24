Companies / Investors Monthly EDITOR’S NOTE: Pouring a cold one to calm the nerves B L Premium

What an interesting — even jittery — six weeks to open the year! Parts of the Nasdaq unceremoniously melted down, sabres were rattled on the steppes, commodities were all over the place (in a good way, mostly) and there were some unexpected disappointments from counters such as Aveng and Oceana.

At this point we could all use a drink, which is exactly what I’ve done. I have taken quite a liking to the fortified value in liquor group Distell...