Companies / Investors Monthly Big Tech: it’s about more than user numbers Twitter and Spotify must find ways to monetise their large member bases, writes The Finance Ghost B L Premium

Many readers, when they work on their PCs, probably open Spotify and chose something suitable as background music.

Fights around podcasters with strong opinions aside, it’s a wonderful piece of tech and sometimes it’s difficult to understand why Spotify doesn’t charge for listening. Having to listen to an occasional advert is a small price for getting to stream any music...