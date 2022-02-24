AVI: A value stock, but how will its revenue grow?
24 February 2022 - 08:00
In the world of fast-moving consumer goods the relationship between retailers and product manufacturers can be tenuous.
The eventual customer is the shopper in the store, picking up a packet of Bakers biscuits or Freshpak rooibos tea. Along the way there’s a tug-of-war between retailers and suppliers, with intense negotiations around everything from supplier rebates to shelf space...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now