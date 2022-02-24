Companies / Investors Monthly AVI: A value stock, but how will its revenue grow? B L Premium

In the world of fast-moving consumer goods the relationship between retailers and product manufacturers can be tenuous.

The eventual customer is the shopper in the store, picking up a packet of Bakers biscuits or Freshpak rooibos tea. Along the way there’s a tug-of-war between retailers and suppliers, with intense negotiations around everything from supplier rebates to shelf space...