ANTHONY CLARK: The market does not know it all There are signs to look out for when considering small- and mid-cap shares

Welcome back, all. I hope the start of 2022 in the small-to mid-cap market has been profitable for you.

As I commented over the festive period on my Twitter page, I expected that 2022 would be mostly a special-situations stock-picking year rather than a basket-buying one. To date, I have been proven correct...