A preference for dividends
Pref shares can be used as a higher-yielding proxy to cash and bonds, but they are often inferior to equities, writes Warwick Lucas
24 February 2022 - 08:00
There is a surprise top-ranking exchange traded fund (ETF) in the one-year returns category — the CoreShares Preftrax. Some discussion about preference shares seems necessary.
Between July 2008 and February 2022, the JSE preference share total return index moved from 1,000 to 3,307. That corresponds to a compounded annual return of 9.2% over 13½ years. This is 4% below the return of about 13% that you would expect from equities over such a timeframe and 2% above the about 7% that prevailed for cash rates in SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now