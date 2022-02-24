Companies / Investors Monthly A preference for dividends Pref shares can be used as a higher-yielding proxy to cash and bonds, but they are often inferior to equities, writes Warwick Lucas B L Premium

There is a surprise top-ranking exchange traded fund (ETF) in the one-year returns category — the CoreShares Preftrax. Some discussion about preference shares seems necessary.

Between July 2008 and February 2022, the JSE preference share total return index moved from 1,000 to 3,307. That corresponds to a compounded annual return of 9.2% over 13½ years. This is 4% below the return of about 13% that you would expect from equities over such a timeframe and 2% above the about 7% that prevailed for cash rates in SA...