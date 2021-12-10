PODCAST | Understanding the potential of cryptocurrency as part of an investment portfolio



Cryptocurrency as part of an investment portfolio is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nico Katzke, head of portfolio solutions at Satrix Investments.

Bitcoin, the world’s most famous cryptocurrency, has undergone a transformation in public perception in recent years, experiencing a rally in its price, especially during the pandemic. Traditionally, investors have viewed it as risky, unstable and associated with online criminal activity.

Join the conversation: