PODCAST | Understanding the potential of cryptocurrency as part of an investment portfolio
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nico Katzke, head of portfolio solutions at Satrix Investments, to discuss cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrency as part of an investment portfolio is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nico Katzke, head of portfolio solutions at Satrix Investments.
Bitcoin, the world’s most famous cryptocurrency, has undergone a transformation in public perception in recent years, experiencing a rally in its price, especially during the pandemic. Traditionally, investors have viewed it as risky, unstable and associated with online criminal activity.
The tide seems to be turning with growing interest from governments, as well as institutional investors.
Katzke says many investors are now asking themselves questions such as: “Should I invest in crypto?”, “How risky is it?” or “Have I missed the party?”. Are historical returns in any way predictors of the future?
Sadly, while crystal ball gazing is not a possibility, basing any decision on strong insights is a good idea, Katzke says.
He advises that those considering investing in cryptocurrencies work with a professional to gauge how much of their portfolio should be in risky assets, invest through a reputable and regulated provider and understand the risks.
Topics of discussion include: the evolution of cryptocurrencies; shifts in mindset by institutional investors; trends in the cryptocurrency market; advice for those looking to invest in the space; changes in regulation; making wise investment decisions; and the outlook for the market.
